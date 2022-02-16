MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna High School agriculture students recently finished building picnic tables and benches for Hinson Conservation and Recreation Area.

They built three tables and three benches in total.

“It was a lot of work,” MHS Ag student Makenzie Hogan said. “We worked in the shop for maybe about, I would say about a month, maybe a month and a half, just cutting everything making sure everything fit perfectly together.”

Many of the students worked overtime to keep the project moving. They said the work was tedious.

“Probably one of the biggest challenges was just trying to get all of the dang surface boards lined up because everything on there we’d have to clamp it and space it out right and measure everything about 20 times each and that just took the longest time,” Ag Student Syler Griffin said.

Ag Teacher Tony Watkins gets the materials and selects the plans for each project. The City of Marianna provided the materials for this job.

“I love it because it’s something they can look back on and say ‘hey, I had a part in that,” Watkins said.

Building benches and picnic tables are just the latest of the agriculture department’s projects.

They also had a hand in Marianna’s pocket park, Lafayette Landing, reconditioned tables at Marianna baseball field, and built shooting houses for Chipola Sportsmen’s Club.

“Not much we couldn’t do,” Griffin said. Another Ag student, Daniel Stoutamire added, “We’ve got all the tools here, I mean all we need, so we can probably do most of anything–small wise.”

Next on the list for these agriculture students is working with hospice patients.