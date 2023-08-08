MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Police in Jackson County are adopting a program to help them better serve the special needs community.

Altha Police Reserve Captain Lee Keith created stickers that let officers know ahead of time that someone in the vehicle or home has special needs.

When people with special needs are put in high-stress situations they may act in a manner that could appear to be a threat to an officer. The stickers help alert the officers to take their time when approaching these types of situations.

“It reaches out on a personal level to allow first responders to see this vehicle, recognize that they may be dealing with someone who has special needs, and to slow down and make necessary accommodations,” said Keith.

Keith is handing out the stickers to parents at Sneads Elementary, Graceville School, and Altha school.

He donated all the decals and materials out of his own pocket.

He hopes to expand the program to other police departments in Jackson County.