MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Chipola College in Marianna is hosting the 4th annual Southern Lights The Search for a Star competition.

The production team wants to help take your talents to the next level.

They also might give you $10,000 if you’re really good.

“May 25 is the deadline for people to enter,” Charlie Dykes, the host for Southern Lights Search for a Star said. “We’re asking anybody with a family-friendly talent to submit a video to us.”

The video needs to be 2-4 minutes and can be submitted to Southernlights.cc.

From there, 30 people will be selected to compete in a 3-day live event.

“Facebook actually gets to pick 10 of them,” Dykes said. “The top 10 most-liked videos automatically go to the live event.”

Once at the live event, judges will determine which contestants will move on to the next round the following day.

“We do have three cash prizes: $10,000 for first place, $2,500 for second, 3rd walks away with $1,000,” Dykes said. “We have a recording deal for a global release for a single artist. We also have studio time from Goldie Sound over in Tallahassee.”

The Jackson County Tourist Development Council hopes for another big turnout.

“They brought in about 400-500 people a night last year, so that was huge for us,” TDC Interim Director Daniel Darbyshire said.

Anyone is welcome to enter the contest. The live event is July 7-9.

Tickets go on sale June 1 at the Chipola College box office.