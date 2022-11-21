JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A 36-year-old Sneads man was injured in a single vehicle crash on Messer Road near State Road 69 Monday. According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the man was flown by helicopter from the scene to a hospital.

Troopers said the man was driving westbound on Messer Road when the SUV ran off the road onto the shoulder.

As the SUV traveled back onto the roadway, troopers said the driver overcorrected back to the right causing the SUV to turn clockwise. That’s when troopers said the SUV started to overturn and ejected the driver.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Fire Rescue, Dellwood Volunteer Fire Department and Survival Flight Helicopter assisted FHP on scene.