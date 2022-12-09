SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — A Sneads man is in the Jackson County Jail, facing child pornography charges.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children noticed someone uploading child sexual abuse material to the cloud and notified the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FDLE agents said they tracked the activity to 40-year-old Levi Shannon Brown.

According to records, they searched Brown’s home on Thursday and claim they found pornographic videos and photos of children.

He was charged with four counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

FDLE agents said Brown could face more charges as they conduct a forensic review of his computer equipment.