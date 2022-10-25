SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — A Sneads man appeared in court Tuesday after being accused of shooting at law enforcement officers.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on October 13 the father of Kevin Christen, 29, called 911 to warn them Christen was armed and inside a Toyota truck. Law enforcement officers were also searching for Christen because of a warrant out of New Mexico, court records state.

Law enforcement officers spotted the alleged vehicle at a gas station and then attempted a traffic spot when the vehicle was traveling north on River Road. Instead of stopping Christen allegedly accelerated to more than 80 mph while ignoring the lights and sirens.

Christen fled to a driveway on Lake Seminole Road and he drove straight through a gate, records state.

Shortly after that, he shot at law enforcement officers. They added that the patrol vehicle was hit by multiple shots. The officers on the scene returned fire, they said, and Christen was shot.

Investigators wrote that Christen went inside the home and his father called 911 and told them his son was in the house and had been shot.

EMS took Christen to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Now that he has recovered he was taken to jail and to his first appearance before a judge.

Sneads Police Department charged him with fleeing and eluding from law enforcement.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office charged him with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm during a felony.