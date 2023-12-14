MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County School Board is moving forward with phase 2 of the Sneads Elementary School and Grand Ridge Middle School merger.

It’s been nearly a year since school board members approved plans to combine the schools. It’s a controversial decision that upset many parents and teachers, but board members are moving forward with construction planning.

School board officials plan to move all of the children to the Grand Ridge Middle School campus. Some of the work has already begun. Phase 1 of the project consisted of renovating 12 classrooms in the middle school.

“They remodeled all the bathrooms, they just gutted the whole building out, put new ceilings in, new insulation, new paint, new carpet, new cabinets,” said Jackson County Superintendent Steve Benton. “If you walked into Grand Ridge, you would think they were brand new buildings.”

During a Thursday night workshop meeting, Jackson County school board members got a look at phase 2 of the project.

“It should consist of 26 new classrooms. 12 that we’ve remodeled will be on the elementary side and it will have 38 classrooms. Each one of these classrooms that we’re building today, the new ones, will be hurricane-proof. They also have their own bathroom in each room, a teacher planning room, an office in each one, a modern updated one.”

The school board hopes to begin phase 2 of the project in February. 26 new classes will be added to the elementary school side and construction will begin on the middle school building.

“Each one of these classrooms that we’re building today will be hurricane-proof,” said Benton. “They also have their own bathroom in each room, a teacher planning room of an office in each one, a modern updated one.”

While many parents and teachers have voiced their concerns about building a K-8 school, Superintendent Benton says it’s in the best interest of the students.

“Sneads Elementary is 70 years old. I mean, it has a mold problem. It has a safety problem. The playground is out where it’s just wide open.”

Despite the push-back, the school board says they’re optimistic about the project.

“Our board is very positive about it. Three of my board members graduated from Grand Ridge, so they see that need. They know they are old facilities over there.”

The merger is projected to cost $52 million once it’s completed and is funded by the state. School board officials expect the new school to be finished by 2026.