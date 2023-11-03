JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Friday at 3 p.m., The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle fatality on Interstate 10, near the 140-mile marker.

A semi-truck was heading eastbound on the interstate, the truck left the roadway, crashed into the tree line on the south side of the interstate, and caught on fire.

The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene, the driver still has not been identified according to officials.

The crash remains under investigation by the FHP Homicide Investigation unit.