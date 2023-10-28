JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) – A semi-truck caught fire and was engulfed in flames shutting down U.S Highway 231 on Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol officials.

Troopers said the incident happened south on U.S Highway 231.

The driver was a 52-year-old male from Lauderhill.

Authorities said the fire spread to the area of the trailer. The fire was reportedly extinguished with the assistance of Jackson County Fire Rescue station #2, Campbelton Fire, Cottondale Fire Rescue, Graceville Fire Rescue, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Road Rangers, and FDOT.

No injuries were reported, said FHP officials.

U.S. Highway 231 is back open to one-lane traffic, as extinguishment efforts continue.