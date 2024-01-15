JACKSON COUNTY, FL. (WMBB) — The local Salvation Army chapter was in Jackson County on Monday, handing out supplies to storm victims.

Salvation Army staff and volunteers began collecting the supplies Wednesday.

And handing out blankets, cleaning supplies, hygiene products, and more. After getting calls from community members. They set up shop at Madison Street Park this morning with one of their disaster relief vehicles.

They handed out tarps and cleaning supplies to help those who suffered storm damage. They also gave away nonperishable food items and clothing, as well as blankets and mini heaters for the cold weather that was anticipated last week.

Then volunteers delivered supplies door-to-door.

“We need all the agencies, community agencies to come together and help us, support us, donate to the Salvation Army as we are on the ground helping the community,” said Salvation Army member Captain Esther Pena.

If you have items to donate, you can drop them off at our media partner, the Jackson County Times newspaper office across from the Jackson County courthouse.