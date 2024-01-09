JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The pre-frontal cell that produced the tornado that hit the Thomas Drive area still had a lot more damage to do this morning.

The twister popped down out of the clouds again in Jackson County.

Jackson County residents braced for impact from at least one devastating tornado around 6:30 Tuesday morning.

Within minutes, first responders found themselves answering dozens of calls for help or assistance.

“We had several we think throughout the morning touched down over a couple-hour period. Most of them were concentrated in the central part of Jackson County, the Blue Springs highway area. And one was in Graceville, which is the Northwestern part of the county,” Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield said.

Seven people had to be transported to a nearby hospital for injuries. Two of those are now in critical condition.

“This morning, our fire rescue crews, as well as the sheriff’s office, actively rescued several people out of the RVs on the site, as well as homes in the surrounding neighborhoods,” Jackson County Fire Rescue Fire Chief Charlie Brunner said.

Because of the numerous fallen trees and downed power lines, many roads had to be shut down.

Highway 90 between Panhandle Road and Highway 71 South, Merritt’s Mill Road, Dean Road, and three others have been blocked off by authorities.

Edenfield says he and his team conducted primary searches of all the affected areas and is still in the process of secondary searches.

“This is still an ongoing active search area, just tying up secondary searches, like we said. So please avoid the affected areas,” Brunner said.

Although many buildings are destroyed, residents say they’re just grateful that no one died.

“Today we’re all alive. So today is a good day, but we’re stronger and this community will be stronger, this church will be stronger, and we will all come together as one,” Evangel Lead Pastor Lavon Pettis said.

Sheriff County officials want residents to know that a citizen’s line has been established for those interested in finding out more information regarding the damage from the tornado.

That number is (850) 718-0020