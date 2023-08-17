JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for stealing several guns from a home on Faney St. in Cottondale.
According to the Cottondale Police, the burglary occurred sometime between 7:00 a.m. and 4:27 p.m. on Monday, August 14.
Some of the weapons stolen include:
- Remington Model 721 Bolt Action .270 Caliber w/ Nikon Buckmaster’s 3x9x50 Scope
- Rossi Single Shot .270 Caliber W/ Pentax Scope
- Sears & Roebuck 12-gauge Slug Sun Pump Shot Gun
- Marlin .22 caliber Tube Feed
- Remington 20 gauge unsure of model # Pump Shot Gun
If anyone has any information on this burglary, you can contact the Cottondale Police Department, the Jackson County Sherriff Department, or Crime Stoppers.