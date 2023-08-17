JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for stealing several guns from a home on Faney St. in Cottondale.

According to the Cottondale Police, the burglary occurred sometime between 7:00 a.m. and 4:27 p.m. on Monday, August 14.

Some of the weapons stolen include:

Remington Model 721 Bolt Action .270 Caliber w/ Nikon Buckmaster’s 3x9x50 Scope

Rossi Single Shot .270 Caliber W/ Pentax Scope

Sears & Roebuck 12-gauge Slug Sun Pump Shot Gun

Marlin .22 caliber Tube Feed

Remington 20 gauge unsure of model # Pump Shot Gun

If anyone has any information on this burglary, you can contact the Cottondale Police Department, the Jackson County Sherriff Department, or Crime Stoppers.