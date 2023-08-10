PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — Jackson County was the center of the peanut growers Thursday. The University of Florida’s I-FAS Program hosted its 54th annual Peanut Field Day in Marianna and brought farmers and locals together to learn more about the nut.

Farmers learned about the effects the weather is having on this year’s crop and they also learned about the main diseases threatening the Peanuts.

Dr. Barry Tillman professor of peanut breeding at the University of Florida says, there is a common foe causing harm to the plants.

“We have this year kind of a widespread epidemic of a viral disease called Tomato Spotted Wilt Virus, that farmers are struggling with this year. That happened last year as well,” said Tillman.

The disease itself was first found in peanuts in 1971 in Southern Texas and caused a massive Peanut Shortage in the 1980s.

Fortunately, 21st-century researchers such as Dr. Tillman say they are finding ways to reduce the disease’s spread.

“I think in my particular case, some very strong resistance to Tomato Spotted Wilt Virus we found recently. It looks really promising where we’re now increasing the seed of those new lines to release them in the future as cultivars. I think that’s a really exciting development for our growers that would help them manage that disease in a way that they haven’t been able to manage for a long time,” said Tillman.

Another issue has been the heat that the Panhandle has experienced lately and Florida Peanut Producer’s Association Ken Barton says it could damage the plants.

“Once the temperature gets above 95 degrees for extended periods of time like two weeks, three weeks we’ll see a negative impact on our year,” said Barton.

As it stands right now most of the peanut crop seems healthy and will be ready for harvest by the end of September.

