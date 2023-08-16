MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — More controversy surrounding the Partners for Pets organization in Jackson County.

Jayme Dill must step down as director and completely leave partners for pets.

Two employees from the non-profit organization filed a notice to cease and desist on Jun. 29 to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The violation suggests Dill practiced veterinary medicine without a license.

On Aug. 11 an investigator told Dill that by Friday, Aug. 18 she is no longer allowed to be employed at the only no-kill animal shelter in Jackson County.

Even with Dill’s absence, the shelter will remain open.

The controversy has been swirling since last summer when the shelter was temporarily shut down at that time.