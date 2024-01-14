JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — During Tuesday’s tornados, the community of Jackson County was thrown into disarray.

Two panhandle companies are working together to help not only employees but employers get back on their feet.

The EF-1 and EF-2 tornados that hit Jackson County disrupted the lives of many locals.

The severe storm damaged over a hundred homes and several businesses.

Florida Commerce and Career Source Chipola is hoping to help business owners and residents get their lives back on track.

“When you look at the businesses impacted, you have to also look at the people in the community that are impacted while they may not have had a business, they lost they lost their entire home. So you can’t just go back and fit back into your job if you have no home to live in,” said Career Source Chipola Program Director Debby Wood.

Wood is hoping for individuals to come in and file their initial claim for reemployment assistance to get their benefits started.

She wants them to have some sort of income coming in while they clean up the damage from the storm.

“I keep hearing the word resilient and we are a resilient community, but it doesn’t mean it’s not extremely hard to keep bouncing back,” Wood said.

While Career Source is assisting those in need of employment opportunities, Florida Commerce is helping those who got their business destroyed back up and running.

The goal is to get those business owners in the system and get them on the path to receiving the small business emergency bridge loan.

“Just come with government-issued photo id and we can start the process and then if you don’t have all the documents you need for an emergency bridge loan, we’ll provide you with that list so you can collect the requirements,” said Florida Commerce Operations Manager Kathryn Nelson.

The $50,000 loan comes at zero percent interest for 12 months.

To qualify you need a minimum of two employees and have suffered damages from the storm.

“They’re able to continue to pay staff, make payroll, make capital improvements to their facilities, replace the inventory that they’ve lost due to the storm,” Nelson said.

