JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man is dead after losing control of his vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Jackson County Times, witnesses say a man driving a vintage Ford Bronco apparently lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle hit a guard rail near Highway 71 in front of the Arrowhead Campgrounds.

The Bronco went airborne and landed back on the roadway.

Paramedics airlifted the man to an area hospital, but he was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation.