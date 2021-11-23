One man dead after single-vehicle wreck in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 30-year-old Marianna man is dead after a truck crash near Malone on Tuesday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol said the man was driving a white Ford F-250 southbound on Old U.S. Road when he reportedly ran off the road on the west shoulder.

Reports said the driver tried to over-correct the steering wheel, causing the truck to cross over the centerline and into the northbound lanes.

The truck then crashed into a fence and began to overturn, according to FHP.

FHP said the man was later ejected from the vehicle. He was found deceased at the scene.

