JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 65-year-old Marianna man is dead after a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident on County Road 167 in Marianna.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was hit by a Toyota SUV as they were walking on the road. The 33-year-old driver of the car stayed at the scene and tried to do CPR, but could not revive the victim.

News 13 is in touch with FHP and will share updates as they come in.