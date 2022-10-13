SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 5 a.m. Thursday morning Sneads Police Department responded to a shots fired call.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the shots were fired in the 7800 block of Lake Seminole Road.

Snead Police Department did not locate a suspect upon arrival. Using a license plate reader, a Sneads Police Officer was able to locate the suspect’s vehicle, according to JCSO.

The officer initiated a traffic stop when the suspect fled north on River Road.

Deputies said he went back to his home in the 7800 block and the officer followed.

Upon arrival to the suspect’s home, shots were fired at the Sneads police officer. The officer then exchanged gunfire back deputies said.

Law enforcement officers arrived on the scene and got the suspect from inside the home, according to JCSO.

FDLE will conduct the rest of the investigation.

The suspect was transferred to a hospital with gunshot wounds. No officers or deputies sustained injuries.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said there is no threat or danger to the community at this time.