Nobody injured after multiple shots are fired at Marianna hotel

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple shots fired at a hotel on Highway 90 in Marianna on Monday.

According to deputies, the suspect, Christopher Bevis, had been reported as extremely intoxicated and acting belligerent at a restaurant shortly before the incident.

Deputies said multiple bullet holes were located on a windshield of a vehicle in the hotel parking lot as well as the window of the room where Bevis was.

Bevis was heard yelling and fired three more times, passing through the hotel room, according to authorities.

The Bay County SWAT team was requested and contact was made with Bevis by cell phone. After a couple of hours of negotiation, deputies said he finally exited the hotel room and surrendered peacefully.

Bevins was charged with criminal mischief, using a firearm while under the influence, eight counts of discharging a firearm in public, eight counts of shooting deadly missiles into a dwelling, or private building.