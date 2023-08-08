MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Endeavor NextStep Academy received a makeover just in time for the new school year.

The NextStep Academy is a two-year transition program for adults with autism.

It’s located at the old Dozier school for boys.

The program helps students learn employment, independent living, and social skills after high school.

The Lowe’s Hometowns grant program chose the academy to improve the community space. They’ve added a garden area and a water feature on the patio.

“It’s a great story. I mean, it’s a lovely story about taking this place that has kind of a bad reputation and turning it into something, you know, really good. So that site has been just sitting empty for a long time now,” said NextStep at Endeavor Academy Program Director Tammy Dasher.

The school served 57 autistic adults last year, making sure each landed a job. until now next step has been working out of the old Marianna city hall.

They’re moving to their new academy at Endeavor on Aug. 14.