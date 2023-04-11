JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local wine lovers will soon have a new option to quench their passion for their favorite hobby.

Jackson County commissioners approved a development order on Tuesday morning for a new winery, the Florida Farm Winery.



“I know that that’s been a project that’s been in the works for a number of years,” Jackson County Commissioner Paul Donofro said. “It’s exciting, the fact that we’ve got that type of development potentially occurring up in the northern part of the county.”

Not only will they serve wine, but they will also grow the grapes and produce their own wine in their vineyard.

“The agricultural component of it is very important because Jackson County is such an agricultural community and county,” Donofro said. “The fact that we’re seeing economic development, you know, being related to agriculture and taking that agricultural product and converting it into a consumer good is very exciting.”

Donofro said the winery could also be a catalyst for other types of developments.

“There are a number of people that use [Highway] 231 for access to Panama City and the beaches south of us, so one thing that will do will actually provide a lot of exposure for those people that are heading to the beach and if we can capture some of those people traveling to and from the beach and let them see this development, certainly it could lead to additional economic development for sure,” Donofro said.

Donofro commented that he predicts the winery will be up and running in about a year.

The winery and vineyard will be located on the east side of Highway 231 north of the intersection of Highway 231 and Highway 73 North.