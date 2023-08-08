MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Jackson County Commissioners have decided on a site for the new Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

It was originally planned to be built on the endeavor property where the current office is located.

Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield discussed the pros and cons of two sites for the new sheriff’s office.

Edenfield pushed for the site on Mashburn and Pooser roads.

It was not the choice of some of the commissioners.

“We’ll just summarize what my concern is. Where he proposed two separate pieces of property. He’s leaning towards the one piece of property that’s closer to Interstate 10. My concern with that is that that is a prime commercial piece of property that could be used to incentivize some future commercial development,” said Jackson County Commissioner Chairman Paul Donofro.

Edenfield says the other site off state road 276 and south street, on the old Dozier School for Boys property, is too hilly and will require $2 million worth of ground preparation

“I reached out to someone who specializes in this kind of thing, a firm out of Tallahassee, and they came over and studied the two properties and the cost-effectiveness. What would it cost to get this land ready as opposed to this? Because our appropriation is just under 20 million and I want to use as much of that as I can to build structures, not to move dirt with,” said Edenfield.

Commissioners could not agree on a site during the regular meeting and asked Edenfield to come for the afternoon workshop meeting, where commissioners voted 3-to-2 for the land near the interstate.

“When we pitched this thing, a part of that was we would be a location to stage first responders in the event of a storm or catastrophe anywhere in the panhandle because we’re centrally located and this location will be right off interstate ten,” said Edenfield.

The new sheriff’s office will be 47-thousand square feet with a K-9 training unit, a hangar, and a helipad.

The county has not set a date for the groundbreaking.