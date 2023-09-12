JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Aug. 8, Jackson County commissioners agreed in a 3-2 vote to construct a new sheriff’s office facility.

The building would be near Interstate 10 on Mashburn and Pooser roads. The money was requested from the state legislature. But the wording of that request is causing some confusion.

Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield and Captain Wesley Burch requested the $20 million from the state legislature.

They needed the money for a new sheriff’s office.

However, some residents believe the money should be used to rebuild the current facility instead of building a brand-new one.

In 2018 Hurricane Michael destroyed the original Jackson County Sheriff’s Office located on Highway 90.

Due to the damage, they had to move employees to a different location temporarily.

Jackson County leaders say the wording is causing confusion.

“The exact wording sometimes can be a little bit vague on purpose. But I don’t believe that there was any intent on the well, I know there was no intent on the sheriff’s part to deceive anybody,” said Jackson County Commissioner Chairman Paul Donofro.

The document states the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking funding to rebuild a public safety complex.

One reserve police captain believes that the money should be used to renovate the original office not rebuild a new facility.

“My concern the entire time and through all the discussions I’ve had, including with the board of county commissioners, was you take the money and fix up the old Highway 90 sheriff’s office,” said Altha Police Reserve Captain Lee Keith.

In the appropriations project request, it says the original sheriff’s office was destroyed however both Donofro and Keith say it was just damaged.

“I don’t know that it was destroyed. It was rendered. It was rendered where it could not be occupied but destroyed again is one of those words that can be construed in different ways,” said Donofro.

Keith believes that the office should stay where it is to make it easier for residents.

“We are not an I-10 county. We are a Highway 90 county because, with Highway 90, you have access to every single community in this county,” said Keith.

Keith said he is not at all against Sheriff Edenfield or county commissioners, he just wants the money to be used in the best possible way.

“Let’s get to work. Let’s take the money that has already been appropriated to us. And use it for exactly what it is said to be used for. Like I said, it’s in plain English,” said Donofro.

The Jackson County Commission says they re-read the appropriation request and have decided to proceed with the construction of a new facility.

They haven’t started the project yet at the I-10 location.

Commissioner Donofro believes it’s going to be at least six to eight months before construction begins.