MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — It wasn’t your average day at school for students with NextStep at Endeavor Academy.

The class took a field trip to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 kennel.

“It would definitely be an opportunity that we could look into to have one of the students come down and help us with the day-to-day cleaning of the kennels, feeding the dogs, and that sort of stuff,” Sgt. Charlie Price with the Jackson County sheriff’s Office Canine Tracking Unit said.

The students also learned how beagles are trained to track humans.

“Honestly, I hope I can have more interesting field trips along with my classmates like this at Endeavor Academy,” student Trinity Ward said. “Honestly, it’s really nice to actually be a student there. We get to have many opportunities to explore the job fields.”

The NextStep program is designed for adults with autism to build crucial independent living skills.

“One of the things we do at NextStep is we always like to show our participants lots of different jobs that they may not have thought about that can kind of go around the things that you love because we all need to have a job that we’re passionate about,” NextStep Director Tammy Dasher said.

Dasher said jobs working with animals are very beneficial for people with autism.

“Many, many people on the spectrum work with horses and dogs and cats because they don’t have to worry about their social skills deficits,” Dasher said. “They can just be who they are and we all know our animals love us unconditionally.”