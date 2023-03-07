MALONE, Fla. (WMBB) — National Guard troops are becoming a common sight at the Jackson County Correctional Institute in Malone.

The troops are being used to solve a prison staffing crisis.

Back in September, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order, activating the Florida National Guard to address a “severe” staffing shortage in prisons.

They’re acting as correction officers for a nine-month period that began in September, or until the department of corrections can fill some of the vacancies.

These guardsmen were deployed in Jackson County last week.

Jackson County is one of the nine locations on the list in dire need of more help.

The executive order said the shortage threatens the safety of officers, inmates, and the public.

The order also approves pay increases “to recruit and retain correctional officers.”

According to the Florida Department of Corrections news release, pay increases and incentives are successful. The news release said they’ve gained 640 officers compared to the net loss of 465 over the same time period the year before.

There are a lot of unanswered questions, how many other prisons in our area will have National Guard troops? How long will they be here? How do prison administrators feel about having the extra help?

Those questions will remain unanswered for now.

Both the Florida Department of Corrections and the Jackson County Correctional Institute Warden refused our requests for interviews.

They instead referred us to the six-month-old news release, saying it would answer all of our questions.

The guardsmen are reportedly manning guard towers, conducting perimeter patrols, and working at control stations.

They will not have direct supervision over inmates except under that circumstance, or in the event of an emergency.