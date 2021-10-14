Mosier Family “Field of Screams” back for another year of scares

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB)– The Mosier family’s haunted corn maze tours are back for the Halloween season starting Friday, Oct. 15 in Cottondale.

This year, the farm will also have a hayride with no live characters for kids who want to take part in the fun.

Tickets for the hayride at Mosier’s Family Farm are $5 and the corn maze costs $13. They can be purchased at the farm located at 2565 Standland Rd. in Cottondale.

12 years ago, Walter Mosier and his children were playing in their cornfields scaring each other during the Halloween season, when the idea sparked to transform their cornfields into a haunted attraction.

“Once it hit social media it just took off,” said Mosier.

Now, the corn maze attracts over 4,000 people a year. Walter’s children and now grandchildren all dress up and take part as characters in the maze scaring people. The tour is about 15 minutes long, and participants are given a guide to take them through each part of the cornfield.

The tours are on Oct. 15-16, Oct. 22-23, and Oct. 29-30 starting at 7 p.m. and going to 10 p.m. The family asks attendees not to wear flip-flops to the attractions for safety purposes.

“It’s a great way to bring families closer together,” said Moser.

His secret to keeping people scared after 12 years is frightening, to say the least.

“Surprising people, and chainsaws — lots of chainsaws,” he said.