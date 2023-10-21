DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After two days of competition, a new Miss National Peanut Festival has been crowned for 2023.

This year’s Miss Jackson County Leah Whitehead won the crown.

She competed against 35 other young ladies from throughout the Wiregrass for the prestigious honor.

Miss National Peanut Festival 2023 Leah Whitehead (Photo Courtesy: National Peanut Festival)

Miss Dothan Emma Claire Hinson took home first runner-up, while Miss Coffee County Mackenzie Alford took home second runner-up.

Miss Graceville Emilie Franklin was named third runner-up and Miss Ozark Tenley Laine White was named fourth runner-up.

Miss New Brockton Nahanna Harris was named Miss Congeniality, an award voted on by her fellow contestants.

Little Miss National Peanut Festival Ada Donaldson and Miss National Peanut Festival Leah Whitehead (Photo Courtesy: National Peanut Festival) Top 5 contestants at Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant 2023 (Photo Courtesy: National Peanut Festival)

Each contestant showed off their talents and answered questions as to why they should be Miss National Peanut Festival.

The competition took place at the Dothan Civic Center this weekend.

The National Peanut Festival kicks off on November 3 and will run until November 12.