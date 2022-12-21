MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hundreds of people are able to eat this holiday season thanks to a Marianna businesswoman.

Pamela Shack is the owner of Kaboodles Boutique on Orange Street. But every third Wednesday of the month she’s at Madison Street Park giving away whatever it is she has.

A partnership with Farm Share Food Bank helps make events like the one on December 21st morning possible. They drop off thousands of pounds of food for this community giveaway every month.

Shack said she also collects toys, furniture, and clothes to give to whoever needs it.

“It just touches my heart,” Shack said. “Sorry for getting teary-eyed but these people genuinely love coming out here. They really need the food and they share with other people and you wouldn’t believe how many people call me and just say ‘thank you so much for what you’re doing.’ That alone is enough pay for me. I don’t need anything else but just to be out here every third Wednesday to help these people and give them some food.”

Shack’s next food distribution at Madison Street Park will be on January 18th, 2023.

While the giveaway is in Marianna, anyone from across the Panhandle is eligible for the freebies.

Even if you don’t have a car, you can just walk up. Volunteers start distributing at 7 a.m.