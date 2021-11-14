Marianna woman dies after passenger bus crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna woman is dead after a vehicle crash involving a passenger bus Sunday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said the woman, 19, was driving a Toyota Camry on Peacock Bridge Road and attempted to turn left onto State Road 71, crossing the southbound lane around 11:25 a.m.

A Prevost passenger bus was traveling on State Road 71 in the southbound lane when the Camry reportedly pulled out to cross the lane.

The driver of the bus attempted to hard brake but ended up hitting the left side of the Camry, according to FHP.

The woman driving the Camry was pronounced dead on scene, and the front seat passenger of the Camry is reportedly in critical condition and was life-flighted to a hospital.

No injuries to the driver of the bus were reported.