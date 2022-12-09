MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna woman is facing charges for allegedly falsifying signatures on voter petitions.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested 60-year Kattie McCalister Thursday.

According to records, from November 2021 to January 2022, McCalister worked for a company called Victory Labs, collecting voter signatures on petitions related to limited authorization of casino gambling in Florida.

Investigators said she used the names and information of five Jackson County voters without their knowledge.

FDLE agents said the petitions also contained the names of dead people, signatures that didn’t match, and other irregularities. According to records, Victory Labs paid McCalister more than $7,000 for her work.

She was charged with five felony counts of submitting false voter information and five misdemeanor counts of perjury.