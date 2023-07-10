MARIANNA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — Marianna police say 36-year-old Tony Manning is the man who died in a shooting last Thursday.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. outside of his house on Harley Drive.

“We arrived on the scene, and we found a black male lying in the yard there on Harley Drive,” said Marianna Police Department Chief Hayes Baggett. “They began to administer first aid when EMS got there. We’ve just been working around the clock interviewing witnesses, tracking down different things.”

Authorities believe Manning was involved in some sort of domestic dispute. They say things quickly escalated when another vehicle pulled up to the residence.

“What we’ve learned so far is that some other individual pulled up in a vehicle, got out of the vehicle and the shooting began,” said Baggett.

Police believe this was a targeted attack.

“This was a specific incident that happened,” said Baggett. “It was a targeted individual, I’ll say that. This guy’s not just riding around randomly shooting people, but he is dangerous and he’s still on the loose.”

Investigators say they’re gathering video off of neighbors’ doorbell cameras, but have not yet found anything significant.

If you have any information about this shooting please contact the Marianna Police Department at (850) 526-5000.