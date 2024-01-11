JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – When disasters strike, many people turn to their church for help and consolation.

But the congregation at the Evangel church in Marianna lost their sanctuary Tuesday, the second time in five years.

Tuesday morning’s EF 2 tornado took a toll on the Evangel church in the Merritt Mill Road community.

“I looked around and I saw buildings gone, half of the walls sucked out of here, front of the building blown away,” Evangel Church Lead Pastor Lavon Pettis said.

Like most people, Pettis was aware of the bad weather forecast and thought he was somewhat prepared.

“I serve as senior chaplain for the sheriff’s department. So, I was getting ready to go out and do a ride with the sheriff’s department and check with everyone. And then the power in our neighborhood went out. So, I went back to check on my wife. And then my daughter lives on campus here and she called me and said that one of the buildings fell over in the roof had been taken off,” Pettis said.

Pettis drove straight to the church and saw community members already covering the damages with tarps.

Church organizations from Louisiana and Missouri called, asking if Pettis needed assistance.

“There’s a lot of things that are that are happening. Oh, this community is resilient. Man. There’s nothing like this place,” Pettis said.

This wasn’t Pettis’ first time dealing with a natural disaster.

Hurricane Michael damaged the Evangel church in 2018.

“We bought this property, and we did a grand opening three days before Hurricane Michael and when the hurricane came, we were in this building over here and we were tying doors shut. And so we lost a lot on this property,” Pettis said.

Red Cross volunteers who witnessed Tuesday’s aftermath were impressed with the community support.

“A lot of volunteers have come out here and are just helping people randomly that they’ve never met before,” Red Cross volunteer Kathy Bland said.

Pettis made sure he thanked and fed the first responders, law enforcement, and community members.

“I wouldn’t live anywhere else because of what I’ve seen in Jackson County”, Pettis said.

Pettis plans to contact his insurance company and then begin rebuilding once again.