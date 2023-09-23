MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Marianna Main Street program focuses on improving downtown Marianna but it’s now looking for a new executive director.

Marianna Main Street finds ways to promote anything relating to downtown and find ways to attract more people.

Meghan Basford has been in charge of the program for two years but decided it was time to step back. She said the job isn’t easy and takes up a lot of her time.

With two young kids at home, she felt it was time to make them her main focus but, she’ll still give back to the city without her executive director title.

“I am committed to growing downtown, I’m committed to making sure this community thrives and that we have that feeling of pride, I still have like such a huge feeling of community pride, like, I’m so proud to be from Marianna and I’m so proud of our community,” Basford said.

City officials now have to find Basford’s replacement. Main Street Marianna falls under the Chamber of Commerce, but the program works closely with city staff.

The city’s contract with the chamber will expire soon. City manager William Long said the relationships may change but the work is too important to the downtown area.

City and chamber officials will meet next week to discuss what’s next. Long said they’ll also begin the search for a new executive director.