MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna city commissioners hired a new city manager Tuesday night.

They appointed William Long to replace Jim Dean who’s stepping down. Dean served for 15 years.

Long is familiar to many in the community. He spent 25 years in Marianna in healthcare administration and was a business manager for a local car dealership.

Long said people in the community asked him to apply and he is excited to take the reins at a time when Marianna is quickly developing.

“Right now, Marianna is uniquely positioned, I believe, to really see some good things happen infrastructure-wise, economic development-wise,” Long said. “Some stormwater mitigation projects will be beneficial in years to come. So the city is in a unique position right now. To really make some good things happen for its citizens here in the community and I’m happy to be a part of that action.”

Long will take over as city manager on March 22. He plans to spend his first 100 days learning the ropes and doing some fact-finding.