JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The non-profit, World Central Kitchen has teamed up with a local business, to provide meals to displaced residents who were affected by the severe storm.

World Central Kitchen has partnered up with Marianna-based food truck Buddy’s Buffet and Catering.

The team set up shop Saturday at Madison Street Park and handed out over 300 meals.

Volunteers who wanted to get involved to help out went door-to-door delivering plates to areas that were most impacted by the weather.

“World Central Kitchen believes that food uplifts the community, especially in times of need and crisis. And we are so happy to be able to partner with local chefs to prepare those hot meals for the community,” said World Central Kitchen member Laurita Santacaterina.

Buddy’s food truck is offering plates of maple glazed pork, grilled chicken, hamburgers, and plenty of sides.

They plan on being back at Madison Street Park at noon on Monday.

Food will be available to the public until they run out.