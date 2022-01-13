Malone NYE alleged murderer arrested in Illinois

MALONE, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigators said the man responsible for a New Year’s Eve murder in Malone is behind bars.

New Year’s Eve is usually a time people put the past behind them and prepare for a fresh start.

But this New Year’s, for reasons that are still unknown, 32-year-old Charles Edward Peterson Jr. allegedly decided his 33-year-old cousin wouldn’t have the chance for a new beginning.

Investigators said Peterson shot him.

“The victim, Mr. Quinton Beckwith, was found lying in a front yard with no signs of life and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield said.

Deputies said Peterson fled the area. His absence frustrated the victim’s family.

“If you got any ounce of respect, at least bring yourself to justice because you know what you did,” the victim’s sister LaShonda Beckwith said.

Investigators said they spent the next few days collecting evidence and charged Peterson with murder on January 7.

Tuesday, U.S. Marshals located and arrested Peterson in Illinois.

Sheriff Edenfield said Peterson is being held in custody in Illinois until he can be extradited back to Marianna.

He thanks Jackson County citizens for providing valuable details, as well as his deputies for their work.

“Their countless hours that they put in over this 10 or 11 day period and bringing this case to swift resolution for a grieving family,” Edenfield said. “Acts of violence such as this will not be tolerated within our county.”