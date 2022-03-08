JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County community is being patrolled by the 2021 State Trooper of the Year.

David Shack Cox gained this recognition for his awareness and quick response in dangerous situations.

“I’m still in shock to receive the award,” Cox said. “It’s the highway award you can receive with the Highway Patrol. Never in a million years would I think I’d receive this award. I do my job every day not to be recognized as a hero or for any award.”

Last year, on January 3, Cox’s job involved rescuing a five-month-old girl who had been abducted by two armed robbery suspects.

“I had made up my mind that I’d lay my life on the line to protect that child and to get that child back,” Cox said.

Cox said he realized the alleged robbers had nothing to lose. They would both be facing life sentences.

“When you’re dealing with suspects of that nature and have committed such a crime, you have to stay one step ahead of them in order to catch them because they’ve already thought this out for the most part,” Cox said.

Cox was able to save the child and apprehend the suspects safely.

“I got home, and there was no doubt that I hugged my children,” the state trooper said.

Jackson County commissioner and volunteer firefighter Eric Hill said he’s run into Cox on scene many times.

His action that day weren’t out of character.

“He just doesn’t stand there,” Hill said. “He’s very proactive in his work and what he does- very diligently separating parties and doing everything he needs to do to resolve the issue there.”

Cox said safety will always be his number one priority.