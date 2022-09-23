MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A state trooper from Jackson County is being recognized as the Florida Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

David Cox has been a trooper for the last 16 years.

Last year, he single-handedly detained two suspects who had abducted a five-month-old in Panama City Beach.

Cox was driving an unmarked vehicle and was able to intervene at a gas station in Chipley.

He believed the man and woman were headed out of state.

“I’m very honored to be able to receive the award but the main thing was that child was saved and the abductors were captured and on that day I was bound and determined I was going to save that child and I was going to catch those abductors before they crossed that Florida line and that’s what I’ve done,” Cox said.

Cox was also recognized as Trooper of the Year in March for his role in that same incident.