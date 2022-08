PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Enrollment and registration is underway for classes at Chipola College in Jackson County.

Dean of Workforce and Economic Development, Darwin Gilmore, said there is still time to sign up for classes and their several workforce programs.

Chipola College has 10 workforce programs focusing on welding, cosmetology, public service, and more.

Some programs are full, but there is a waitlist as well if you’re still interested in a specific program.