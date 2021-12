MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – A verdict was reached in the wrongful death lawsuit involving Beef O’ Brady’s in Marianna on Friday.

According to our media partner, The Jackson County Times, jurors decided the restaurant was not at fault when Miseal Gonzalez left their business and got into a car accident that killed two people including himself.

Stephen Blighton’s wife was one of those victims. He sued the restaurant for wrongful death this week. Attorneys claimed Gonzalez was served too much to drink.