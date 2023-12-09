MARIANNA, FL. (WMBB) — Christmas parades scheduled last week were postponed due to heavy rains, and one of those parades happened today in Marianna.

Santa, the Grinch, and Marianna’s finest were ready to put on a show in Jackson County. The Marianna Christmas Parade started on Daniels Street at 6 PM and ended on North Madison Street at 7:30 PM. 100 entrees were at the parade this year and needless to say, locals got their money’s worth. Floats included local law enforcement, local companies, and some favorite Christmas characters. A Marianna local, Carson Weeks says the parade brings everyone together.

“I think it brings fellowship, you know, everybody coming together. For one thing, I think it’s nice that” Weeks said.

With so many floats in the parade, it was hard to choose from, but Carson’s son Isiah said his karate school was his favorite.

“There’s a signup sheet at my karate school. There’s like, I’m pretty sure at least 13 that can be on the float. And then the rest of the people that want to go start walking, we’ve started. Other things I like about the parade are obviously all the other floats and obviously seeing Santa tell him what I want for Christmas,” Isiah said.

After the parade, people made their way to North Madison Street for smores, hot chocolate, and other goodies. Marianna’s Resilient Jiu Jitsu co-owner Carly Montuani says she plans on visiting ole Saint Nick.

“Absolutely. I’m going to go see Santa later. I heard he has a pretty big bag of candy canes, too. There are a lot of great food trucks and vendors that are out there. Riverton Community Church has a small stand. You know, this is a place where the community can make memories. My husband’s from Brazil, and he had his first s’more there last year.”

If you missed the parade tonight there are also other parades coming in the near future across the Panhandle.