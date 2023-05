JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman Monday.

According to a Facebook post by JCSO, Anastasia Gilley, 19, was last seen at her home on Wednesday, May 3. She is 4′ 11” and 105 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes, and is four months pregnant.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, JCSO asks that you call their office at (850) 482-9624.