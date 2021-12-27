JCSO investigating shooting at local nightclub on Christmas Day

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a reported shooting that happened at a local nightclub on Christmas Day.

Reports said deputies responded to a shooting at Club Underground on December 25. JCSO said one person shot multiple times inside the club, injuring two people.

JCSO asks if anyone has information about this incident, contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (850) 482-9624. You can also report anonymously to Chipola Crime Stoppers.

