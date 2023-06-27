JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office gave a small update Tuesday about a shooting that took place near Sneads.

According to a Facebook post by JCSO, deputies responded to reports of a shooting taking place at Little Zion Road on Friday, June 23 around 6:30 p.m.

Deputies state when they arrived on the scene they found one person dead. JCSO investigators and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were called to assist.

According to deputies, no one has been arrested and no charges have been filed, the investigation is ongoing and there is no danger to the public.