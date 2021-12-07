Jackson Hospital officials continue to stand up against new outpatient facility

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna city commissioners hosted another heated meeting Tuesday night over medical services.

Jackson Hospital staff are still protesting the city’s proposed incentives for the Tallahassee Orthopedic Center to open an outpatient facility.

Now, the ball is in the TOC’s court to see if they will agree with an amendment to the Memorandum of Understanding proposed at the meeting Tuesday night.

Dozens of Jackson Hospital officials showed to voice their displeasure over the TOC opening a separate diagnostic imaging and physical therapy facility.

Commissioners said a new facility would beautify the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Lafayette Street.

Also, commissioner Travis Ephriam said the company would invest millions in the city.

However, hospital officials said that new facility will compete for the same patients and could cost hundreds of people their jobs.

Hospital officials also said orthopedic medicine is profitable for the hospital. If they lose that business, then they wouldn’t be able to provide other services, like indigent healthcare.

Dr. Joe Gay believes it will threaten the future of Jackson Hospital.

“No matter how agreeable a partnership has been with the TOC in the past, if they were to proceed with the development of their own surgery center, it would impact the financial health of our hospital,” Dr. Gay said.

In the end, commissioners decided to ask the TOC to postpone opening the diagnostic imaging and physical therapy centers until five years after they open the outpatient center and medical offices.

In exchange, the city will provide $200,000 in economic incentives.

The decision is now up to the TOC.