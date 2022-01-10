Jackson Hospital IT department investigates possible computer hack

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson Hospital is trying to assess whether or not their computer system was attacked by hackers.

An outside vendor notified hospital administrators at about 11:00 Sunday night about the potential presence of ransomware.

The IT department immediately shut down all the hospital’s servers. They’re now starting to slowly reboot the hospital’s entire computer system.

Technicians said they had not found any evidence of patient information being compromised as of Monday afternoon.

Despite the inconvenience, hospital officials said they’re carrying on as normal.

They’re open and patient care has not been impacted.

