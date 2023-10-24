MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to educate people on the disease, celebrate survivors, and remember those who lost their battle.

Jackson Hospital officials did that and more during their 17th Annual Breast Cancer Symposium today.

Attendees heard a survivor’s story. Dr. Richard Brunner talked about the latest medical knowledge regarding breast cancer. They also heard about the full range of services the hospital provides, from diagnosis to surgery and treatments.

“It’s just important to bring awareness to breast cancer, especially how young someone can be, 35 and 40,” said Jackson Hospital Marketing & Personal Relations Director Amy Milton. “I think now they’re telling women to get mammograms at 35. It just brings awareness. Also, I like to let our community know what services that we provide here so they don’t have to travel out of town.”

The Breast Cancer Symposium is fully funded by Jackson Hospital as part of the community outreach efforts.