JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman used three guns to fire nine times at a Sneads’ man, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies said Monday.

She missed.

After the shooting both the victim and the woman called 911 but the woman, Sarai Torres, left the scene before deputies arrived.

Torres was quickly found and “during the course of the investigation, it was determined that a verbal altercation had occurred between Torres and the victim after Torres pointed a gun at the victim and threatened to kill him,” deputies wrote.

They added that, “throughout the altercation, Torres fired at least nine shots at the victim, using three different firearms. The shots were fired both inside and outside the residence.”

Torres was arrested and is now being held in the Jackson County Jail on a $100,000 bond. She is charged with attempted felony murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.