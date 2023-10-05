JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) – The Jackson County Tourist Development Council has purchased the Great Oaks property in Greenwood.

It’s one of the last antebellum homes built in Jackson County before the Civil War.

In the town of Greenwood sits one of Jackson County’s most notable examples of antebellum architecture.

The Bryan plantation, known as the Great Oaks Property was built in 1860 by Hamilton Bryan. The Jackson County Tourist Development Council has purchased the pre-civil war home and the surrounding 10 acres.

“It’s really an iconic feature of the county. You know, that’s really one of our hopes with the county purchasing the property is to make sure that we can preserve and protect that home for a number of years,” said Jackson County Tourist Development Council Executive Director Kelsi Jackson.

The Great Oaks Historical Society has owned the house and land since 2010.

It’s appraised at a little more than $380,000.

The TDC bought it all from the historical society for just $20,000.

“An incredible donation from the historical society,” Jackson said.

The historical society’s goal was to open the house to the public. But Hurricane Michael and COVID-19, along with a lack of funding kept the organization from realizing those plans.

Members are hoping the TDC can pick up where they left off.

“We never bought it for speculation or to sell it. It was fully intended that it would be used for that purpose we are so proud that it’s going to be available for public use, which was our original intent,” said Great Oaks Historical Society Vice President General Jim Hart.

“They’re really looking forward to us helping move forward their goals and mission of creating that as a public space for people to come and enjoy and learn about the history of the home,” Jackson said.

Jackson says it will take a lot of work to get the house ready for use. But she’s looking forward to hosting events and educating the public.

“Generations to come are able to appreciate it and learn about the history of the home,” Jackson said.

The TDC will hold public workshops to get ideas and suggestions for Great Oaks, especially for Greenwood residents.